Council’s intake vote a waste of millions of dollars

Editor:

It is with surprise and dismay that I learned of the majority vote in council for an alternative water supply on North Thompson River should a spill occur in the South Thompson River, from where Kamloops gets its water.

A spill in the South Thompson from the CP Rail line has not happened in 150 years and, if it did, CPR would be somewhat accountable for getting our water flowing quickly.

I wonder if the four councillors who supported the motion checked with any of the hundreds of towns and cities in Canada bordering rivers to determine if they ever had such an emergency.

I live on the river and all trains in Kamloops slow down and stop in Kamloops for crew changes.

Did councillors consider that CN Rail runs right along the North Thompson?

I cant imagine a more ridiciulous expenditure of taxpayers’ money.

I hope the six members who voted for the money will run in the 2018 civic election.

I will be at each of the public election forums and ask each to explain their reasons for supporting this absurd project.

John Hart

Kamloops