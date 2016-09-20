Couple pleads guilty to attacking Good Samaritan

A man and a woman have pleaded guilty to attempted robbery charges after beating a 69-year-old Good Samaritan who gave them a ride after finding them stranded on the side of the highway.

Cory Battilana and Samantha Vleeming entered guilty pleas in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops on Monday to charges stemming from an incident late last year, with Vleeming being sentenced to time served in jail and Battilana getting two years in prison,

On Nov. 25, 2015, the pair was stranded on the Okanagan Connector between Kelowna and Merritt after crashing a Jeep into the median during a snowstorm. Crown prosecutor Adrienne Murphy said a passerby stopped and offered them a ride to Merritt, which they accepted.

Battilana got into the front passenger seat and Vleeming sat in the back, behind the driver. The pair directed the Good Samaritan to a rural area west of Merritt before Battilana told him to pull over.

“Mr. Battilana told [the driver] that he was to pull over and get out of the vehicle,” Murphy said, noting the driver refused. “Mr. Battilana started hitting him in the right side of his face.”

Murphy said the driver resisted, but eventually pulled over after Vleeming grabbed him from behind and bit his neck.

A scuffle ensued and the driver got out of his car, a 2010 Honda CRV, with the key in the ignition, but with the fob in his hand. The vehicle would not start for Battilana without the fob and his efforts to get it going quickly drained the battery.

Battilana and Vleeming then ran away, leaving the driver stranded.

“He was saying to them, ‘Don’t leave me here. Please let me have my cellphone,'” Murphy said. “But they did indeed leave him there.”

The driver went to a nearby house and called police. Battilana and Vleeming eventually called a cab and were taken to a Merritt motel at which they had been staying prior to the incident.

Police eventually tracked them down and an RCMP tactical team took them into custody.

Vleeming served nearly seven months in jail before being granted bail in June. On Monday, she was sentenced to time served with a one-year probation term, a 10-year firearms ban and an order she surrender a sample of her DNA to a national criminal database.

Battilana, who has been in custody since his arrest, was sentenced to two more years behind bars and banned from possessing firearms for life. He was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.

In addition, both were ordered to pay $500 in restitution.