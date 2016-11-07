Court sides with City of Kamloops in ongoing property battle

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by a North Kamloops homeowner who claimed the city had no right to trespass on her property in a bid to clean up a neighbourhood blight.

Justice Hope Hyslop ruled in favour of the City of Kamloops against Lynda Watt, who owns the home at 356 McGowan Ave.

The home has been a problem for neighbours for eight years.

It was damaged in a fire in 2008, but was not repaired.

A number of reports found it was at times full of garbage and home to guests that included pigeons, vermin and squatters.

The city attempted to encourage Watt in 2011 and 2012 to clean up her property, which was deemed by officials to be a health and fire hazard.

Kamloops council took a series of actions available under provincial legislation that allowed officials to enter the property and home to do repairs. In January 2014, city officials and contractors, escorted by RCMP, entered the house to make bids.

A contractor was hired to replace drywall and surfaces in order to make indoor air quality safe. They ripped out drywall and insulation to make repairs.

Hyslop rejected an argument by Watt’s lawyer that the city trespassed, that she was never served with legal documents and that she was overcharged for work by the contractor.

“The plaintiff was in breach of city bylaws and she knew this,” Hyslop wrote in her ruling.

“Her statement reflects a complete indifference to her neighbours.”

Hyslop ruled the city is entitled to its costs of $58,000 for remediation.

Watt must also pay court costs.