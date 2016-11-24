Court wipes away Kamloops company’s non-compete claim

A Kamloops window-cleaning business failed to shut down a recently established competitor after a B.C. Supreme Court justice ruled a non-complete agreement is not valid.

See Thru Window Cleaners Inc. sought an injunction in B.C. Supreme Court barring Adam Mahood from operating a window, gutter or pressure-cleaning business in Kamloops for three years after he left its employ.

Mahood worked seasonally for See Thru since 2008 and signed non-compete agreements in 2008 and 2010.

Those agreements stated he would not start a rival business in Kamloops for three years.

But Mahood took parental leave in November 2015 and in January resigned to establish rival firm Adam & Eaves Window and Gutter Cleaning.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Emily Burke ruled Mahood, after signing the non-compete clause, was first given a layoff in November 2011.

That started the three-year clock ticking on the non-compete agreement.

He was not asked in subsequent years to sign a similar clause.

Burke also ruled the non-compete clause was too restrictive because See Thru had unequal power in the relationship with its seasonal employee.

“Mr. Mahood has said he felt financially compelled to sign the agreement, which was presented to him at the time he was re-employed, as a condition of his re-employment,” Burke said.

While See Thru argued Mahood was “the face” of its business, Burke said he was a foreman who was not privy to client or pricing lists.

“While he had some authority as a working foreman, he did not determine the direction or direct the operations of See Thru,” Burke ruled.