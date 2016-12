The Kamloops Arts Council recently hosted Christmas at the Courthouse, at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre on Seymour Street. The event featured many different artists and mediums, including Kelly Fraser’s painted glass stemware (top left corner). Another upcoming craft fair will be held at The Hamlets on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3255 Overlander Dr. It includes coffee, treats and prizes and all proceeds go toward the resident enhancement fund. Allen Douglas photos/KTW