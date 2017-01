Mitchell Coxon of Kamloops was named BC Baseball’s 13-and-under 2016 player of the year on Thursday.

The Kamloops Minor Baseball Association product was a key member of the peewee AAA team that won a pair of provincial championships and competed at nationals last year.

Coxon had eight home runs in six games at the B.C. Minor Baseball Championship.

He will be presented with the award at a luncheon on Feb. 18 and become the first KMBA player to be named BC Baseball player of the year.