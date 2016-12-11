CP Holiday Train coming to Kamloops to help food bank

As you read this story, the festive CP Holiday Train is chugging its way through Alberta, set to cross the border into B.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and arrive in Kamloops on Thursday, Dec. 15.

On Nov. 25, the train began its annual journey to bring Christmas cheer, entertainment and a reason to help support food banks in communities it passes through.

On board are Jonathan Roy, Dallas Smith and The Odds for the box-car-based mini-concerts that are part of the festivities at each stop.

By the time the train, with its 14 brightly decorated rail cars with hundreds of thousands of LED lights and holiday designs, arrives in Kamloops, Roy will have left and it will be Smith and The Odds performing during the half-hour stop behind Sandman Centre.

The train schedule shows it arriving there at 5 p.m. — although weather can sometimes delay it — with the show starting at 5:15 p.m. From Kamloops, it heads west to Savona, with an estimated arrival time of 7:15 p.m., and to Ashcroft for an 8:50 p.m. arrival.

For train enthusiasts in the city, the locomotive hauling the train was originally build in 1957, rebuilt in 2014, has 2,000 horsepower, is 56.02 feet long and weighs 275,000 pounds.

This is the 18th year for the train, which in that time has raised more than $12 million and collected 3.9-million pounds of food for food banks along the two routes it takes, one through Canada and one into the U.S.

Last year, people who came out to see the train, hear the entertainment and have some of the hot chocolate and other goodies available contributed $42,000 and 3,200 pounds of food to the Kamloops Food Bank.

KEEP WARM

Environment Canada is calling for frigid temperatures when the CP Holiday Train arrives. The forecast high on Thursday, Dec. 15, is -13 C, with a projected low of -17 C. It will be clear and cold, so dress for the winter weather.