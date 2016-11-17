CP proud to honour those who have served

Editor:

Re: Jerome Farrell’s letter of Nov. 15 (‘CP won’t bend on Nov. 11 to respect the dead’):

Each year on Nov. 11, Canadian Pacific Rail employees honour our veterans on Remembrance Day in Canada and Veterans Day in the United States with ceremonies at our Canadian and American head offices.

In addition, CP operating personnel across the continent observe a minute of silence and, at 11:01 a.m. local time, locomotive engineers across the network sound their train whistles as a way to honour veterans.

More than 33,000 CP employees served in the last century’s two world wars and other conflicts. This tradition of service continues, with many CP Canadian and American employees serving as reservists.

In Canada, CP moves Canadian Forces’ equipment, is one of Canada’s most supportive employers of primary reserve force personnel and transports British Armed Forces to and from training camps. In the United States, CP is a proud partner of the US Army Partnership for Youth Success program, which recruits soldiers interested in obtaining a quality civilian job following service to their country.

CP is proud to honour those who have served.

Mike LoVecchio

director, government relations

Canadian Pacific