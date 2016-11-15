CP won’t bend on Nov. 11 to respect the dead

Editor:

As usual, I attended the Remembrance Day ceremony at Riverside Park.

The event was marred as usual by CP Rail, which contrived to have two trains cross in the middle of the ceremony to remember Canadians who died for us.

Not only were the speeches and prayers drowned out by the noise of moving trains, but the engineers saw fit to blow their klaxons.

By chance, I ran into MLA Todd Stone shortly afterwards and vented my feelings to him.

He revealed our municipal, provincial and federal representatives have tried for years to prevent this, but CP will not bend from the pursuit of profit to respect our dead.

In future years, the main line at Thompson Drive and on Mission Flats should be blocked from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Two stalled vehicles should suffice.

Jerome Farrell

Kamloops