CRA scam drains $8,000 from Kamloops senior’s bank account

The Canada Revenue Agency scam is alive and well and recently resulted in an 80-year-old Kamloops man being ripped off for $8,000.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the scammer phoned the senior and told him there had been errors on his 2015 tax return and if he didn’t purchase $4,000 worth of gift cards, two “officers” would come to his home and arrest him.

The man went to a local store, purchased gift cards and gave the authorization numbers to the fraudster on the phone.

The scammer then demanded another $4,000 in gift cards and again the victim complied.

When the scammer asked for another $3,000 in gift cards, the store employee told the senior he was being defrauded and police were called.

“It’s important that every family has a discussion about these types of phone calls,” Shelkie said.

“It’s especially important to talk about the scam with seniors and vulnerable people in your family. There are many citizens who still don’t know that this is a prevalent scam. Explain to them that no one from the Canada Revenue Agency will call them on the phone, the CRA communicates through the mail. No one from any legitimate business will ever demand payment in gift cards or ask for money to be wired to them. And, finally, no legitimate business will threaten arrest if payment is not made.”

If you or someone you know has been scammed, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Agency by phone at 1-888-495-8501 or online here.