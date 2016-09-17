Crackdown sees numerous vehicles ordered off road

A number of drivers in and around Kamloops were hit with tickets this past week as police teamed up with other law-enforcement agencies for a three-day crackdown.

RCMP Sgt. Mike Pears said multiple static and mobile road checks were conducted between Sept. 13 and Sept. 15.

Nine vehicles were ordered off the road, 69 drivers were given 30 days to get their vehicles compliant and 352 warnings were handed out to vehicles owners for minor defects.

Pears said 71 vehicles were inspected under a national safety code, with 26 taken out of service and 43 violations found. Two vehicles passed inspection.

In addition, Pears said, 10 vehicles were impounded, one loaded firearm was found in a vehicle, 15 drug seizures were made, 12 bylaw warnings were issued and seven forestry warnings were handed out.