The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound near Merritt due to a crash, according to DriveBC.

The incident, at Helmer Road, about 20 minutes north of Merritt, is not expected to be cleared until at least noon. According to DriveBC, cleanup might take until 3 p.m.

Motorists can take Highway 5A from Kamloops to Merritt or Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon to the Lower Mainland.