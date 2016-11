A single-vehicle accident on Highway 1 in Dallas has claimed the life of the driver.

Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Darren Michels said police were called to the crash near the Kokanee Way exit at about 8:40 p.m. on Monday.

He said the driver of a westbound vehicle appears to have lost control, with the vehicle rolling several times. The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.