Crash sends woman to Kamloops hospital

A woman was taken to Royal Inland Hospital with undetermined injuries on Wednesday after this Nissan SUV left Ord Road and rolled on to its side. The single-vehicle accident occurred just before 11 a.m. about one kilometre east of the Cinnamon Ridge yard-waste site. In the photo, Kamloops RCMP Const. Sam Bond probes the wreckage. Another accident occurred nearby at 1 p.m. when a vehicle left Parkcrest Avenue east of Southill Street and hit a power pole. Dave Eagles/KTW

