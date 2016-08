The westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway were closed for a short time Wednesday after a collision near Peterson Creek Bridge.

Emergency crews were called to the area at about 2 p.m. for a report of a three-vehicle accident.

Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Joe Morrissey said some people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries. At least two vehicles had to be towed from the scene and traffic was backed up for the better part of an hour.