Crashes on Overlanders, Halston bridge lead to commuter gridlock

Police advised caution Wednesday morning as accidents backed up traffic on both bridges between the North and South shores.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police were at the scene of a multiple-vehicle collision on the Halston Bridge before 9 a.m. Traffic was affected in both directions.

About an hour earlier, a crash in the middle of Overlanders Bridge created major delays for commuters travelling both ways on the span that crosses the Thompson River. A pickup truck and a car collided, with no serious injuries reported.

Shelkie said cold temperatures have led to icy bridge decks. She advised drivers to slow and leave plenty of space in front.