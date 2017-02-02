Create heart art for strangers

Shelly McKerchar thinks Kamloops could use “a little love and tenderness” — and she’s got an idea how to accomplish it.

Inspired by Jake Parker, who created World Art Drop Day in the U.S., McKerchar is inviting people to join her for HeARTdrop 2017 on Saturday, Feb. 11, and create heart-themed art to be left somewhere in the city for others to find.

McKerchar is hosting a workshop at Lansdowne Village in the Kamloops Arts Council space near the Booster Juice location. McKerchar will have a variety of materials people can use to create their own masterpieces.

It’s a family-friendly event, but children must be accompanied by an adult.

This is the third year McKerchar has created an art-drop event near Valentine’s Day.

The first year was small — mostly just McKerchar leaving some of her own works out in the open. Last year, she knit 15 hearts and hung them from trees in Riverside Park for others to find. This year, she’s hoping the event grows to involve more people creating and finding the works.

“It creates community,” McKerchar said. “It’s like a gift.”

The drop-in event runs from 10 a.m. to noon. It costs $5 for families and $2 for individuals. For more information, email her at shemck3@hotmail.com.