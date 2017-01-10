Crown wants jail for men who knocked out Mountie during traffic stop

The Crown wants jail for two men who beat a Kamloops police officer into unconsciousness during a traffic stop more than two years ago.

Jerry Lee Lamar and Leon Francis Leclerc have pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting a peace officer.

The men knocked out RCMP Const. Paul Koester after being stopped at a one-man police roadblock near Pritchard on July 5, 2014. Lamar, 51, was driving a truck towing a boat on a trailer when Koester stopped him.

In B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Frank Caputo asked for jail terms of 18 months for Leclerc and nine to 12 months for Lamar.

According to dash-cam footage played in court, Lamar became hostile when Koester said he was launching an impaired-driving investigation. Lamar eventually ran away from Koester, who then deployed pepper spray. The men then became involved in a fight on the ground.

Leclerc, 47, was a passenger in Lamar’s vehicle. He could be seen early in the 13-minute video, before the altercation took place, lurking in the background. He was warned by Koester on camera to stay where he was.

While Lamar and Koester fought on the ground, Lamar could be heard on the video shouting, “Leon, gun.” Leclerc then approached the melee.

“Mr. Leclerc believed, and the Crown does not dispute, Const. Koester was attempting to retrieve his firearm,” Caputo said. “In an attempt to stop him from doing that, he stomped on his shoulder one or more times.”

Leclerc also kicked Koester in the head. Court was told it was “inadvertent.”

Koester appeared to lose consciousness immediately and could be heard on the video snoring loudly before coming to about 20 seconds later, after Lamar and Leclerc had fled the scene.

Koester then began moaning and calling for help. A passerby stopped and tended to the injured Mountie. Koester appeared on the video to be concerned about his eye.

“Can you see my eye?” he asked the Good Samaritan. “Is it out or in?”

Lamar left his driver’s licence on the hood of Koester’s police vehicle. Both him and Leclerc were eventually arrested.

“Police officers obviously have the right to conduct their jobs peacefully and without the fear of assault,” Caputo said, calling Koester “vulnerable” at the time of the incident.

“The public must be aware that a significant sentence will follow when there is a serious assault of a police officer.”

Koester, a Kamloops-based highway patrol officer, was concussed but made a full recovery. Court heard he returned to work about a month later.

Koester made headlines in 2005 when he shot and killed 22-year-old Ian Bush during an altercation at the RCMP detachment in Houston, a small town near Smithers. He was cleared in the subsequent investigation and no charges were laid.

Neither Lamar nor Leclerc have criminal records. Court heard Lamar, who lives in Pritchard, owns and operates a Kamloops masonry company. Leclerc owns two businesses and lives in a rural area near Falkland.

Both men apologized in court.

“I’m deeply sorry for what happened,” Lamar said. “I can assure you it will never happen again.”

Leclerc said the incident led to two-and-a-half years of “soul searching.”

“I’m very deeply sorry for what I did to Const. Koester and how it affected his family,” he said. “Up to the day of this event, I conducted myself in perfect standing as a citizen and a person.

“I can only attribute my association in the event to sheer panic and fear. You will never see me in another courtroom, nor will you see me on the wrong side of the law.”

Lawyers for both men have pitched sentences of house arrest.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dev Dley reserved his decision. A date will be set for sentencing on Monday. Lamar and Leclerc remain free on bail.