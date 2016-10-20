Crown wants long-term offender status following arson death

The Crown will seek a long-term offender designation for a man convicted of arson and manslaughter. Prosecutor Neil Flanagan filed materials Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court to schedule a sentencing hearing for David Gordon. Flanagan said the Crown will not seek to label Gordon a dangerous offender, as was earlier considered, but will opt instead for the lesser designation.

In November of last year, a jury found Gordon guilty on each of the three counts with which he was charged — manslaughter and two charges of causing damage by fire or explosion. Cheryl William died following a house fire on St. Paul Street on April 25, 2013. She was asleep in the home when the fire broke out and efforts to wake her were unsuccessful.

Under long-term offender legislation, the Crown must ask for a prison sentence of at least two years, followed by a maximum 10-year supervision in the community. It is typically used for sex offenders.

During the trial, the jury heard evidence Gordon lit a box of clothes on fire after having an argument with his girlfriend. He then fled the house and his roommate was unable to douse the flames or wake up William. Gordon had only been living in the house for two days prior to setting the fire.