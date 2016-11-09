CUPE 900, union representing city workers, taken over by national arm

The national arm of the Canadian Union of Public Employees has taken control of CUPE 900, the union representing City of Kamloops employees and other municipal workers in the region.

Kevin McConnachie, a national representative for the union now serving as administrator of the local chapter, said he expects to be in charge here for several months.

“We expect it to be a short intervention,” he said. “It’s business as usual for the membership. There’s nothing happening to anyone, there’s no serious issues, it’s just our process for managing internal affairs.”

McConnachie said “procedural matters” led CUPE national to step in to add more checks and balances to local operations.

“The local has been going down, I guess you could say, something that contravenes our collective constitution, and it could be any number of things — it is any number of things,” he said.

“It’s nothing so serious, but it’s something that we need to deal with.”

CUPE 900 is what the union refers to as a composite local chapter, representing city workers in Kamloops and a number of surrounding communities, including Merritt.

McConnachie said decisions are made by 12 unit chairs with an equal vote, but that process is breaking down.

“It’s a procedural thing about how that process should unfold and how that falls in line with the bylaws of the CUPE institution, and it just hasn’t been working as of late,” he said.

McConnachie said the daily operations of the union will not be affected.