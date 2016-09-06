Current electoral system broken

Editor:

In 2015, federal political party platforms positions on electoral reform varied. The NDP and Greens promised proportional representation, the Liberals pledged consultation and said there would be no further elections using the current first-past-the-post (FPTP) system and the Conservatives were content to stay with a system they said served Canada well for 150 years.

In Canada, the FPTP system almost always produces seats for political parties that are disproportional to the votes they receive.

The 2011 election resulted in the Conservatives holding 54 per cent (166 of 308) of the seats with less than 40 per cent of the vote.

In 2015, it was pretty much the same with the Liberals claiming almost the same share of seats and votes.

Too many voters whose vote didn’t count and too many voters staying at home.

The current system is broken.

The Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Electoral Reform Committee, an informal group comprised of individuals from all political parties and some with no party affiliation at all, has been holding public events to educate people on the electoral process and seek their opinions.

The committee will submit a report to the federal committee studying electoral reform.

I hope readers will attend the public town hall meeting the committee set for 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

It’s an opportunity to learn about and discuss various systems of electing federal representatives and to have a say in how we vote in 2019.

Michael Crawford

Kamloops