From D.C. to Kamloops, they are marching against Trump

Donald Trump will be sworn in on Friday during his inauguration in Washington, D.C.

While there will be supporters and protesters, one protest movement has spread all the way to Kamloops and 57 countries outside of the United States.

The Women’s March will begin tomorrow at 10 a.m. with a minute of silence at Kamloops City Hall, at First Avenue and Victoria Street. The group will then head to Riverside Park to listen to speakers until noon.

While it’s called a Women’s March, anyone is welcome to take part.

The actual Women’s March on Washington will also take place tomorrow, with a crowd of 200,000 expected.