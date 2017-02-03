Dala next vying for KSO top spot

Leslie Dala credits his family — and his mom in particular — for putting him on the path that has led to being one of the four being considered to become conductor of the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra (KSO).

His mother always wanted to be a professional musician, Dala said, but growing up in Eastern Europe during the Second World War and fleeing to Canada during the 1956 Hungarian Revolution quashed that dream.

Instead, she and her husband filled their home with music and ensured their four children — Dala is the youngest — learned not just to play but to also love music.

By the time he was 14, he was singing in a choir, playing piano, violin and the organ and felt “music seemed like everything to me.”

Eventually, he was studying at the internationally renowned St. Michael’s Choir School in Toronto, then to the University of Toronto and University of British Columbia. He’s had residencies at the Banff Centre for the Arts, the International Conducting Workshop in the Czech Republic and the National Arts Centre Orchestra Conductors Workshop.

When he conducts, “it’s really about just being in the music,” Dala said, taking the notes on the page and inspiring musicians to bring them to life. The conductor isn’t making the sounds but is navigating among musicians to create what the composer envisioned.

He’s looking forward to his time in front of the KSO on Feb. 11, when the program will include Beethoven’s Symphony #6 (The Pastorale). Beethoven is one of the great composers who resonates with Dala. He enjoys this work because it’s not the big bold Beethoven but reveals the composer’s quiet and melodic side.

The program also includes the overture to Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro and Fire and Blood by Daugherty. Guest artist is violinist Alexandre Da Costa.

Dala is the second of four vying to replace Bruce Dunn. He is the music director of Vancouver Bach Choir and the Vancouver Academy of Music symphony orchestra, having also worked with Vancouver Opera and as music director of the Prince George Symphony.

Melanie Leonard has already guest conducted. Dina Gilbert and Martin MacDonald have yet to have their opportunities to perform. The concert is at Sagebrush Theatre. It begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 or kamloopslive.ca.