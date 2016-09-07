Danger seems to lurk in simply being alive

Editor:

I was interested to read of Donna Russell’s efforts to launch a civil claim against the City of Penticton after she tripped over a tree root in a park in the South Okanagan city (‘Kamloops woman files civil suit against City of Penticton,’ Sept 1).

I cannot help but wonder, though, as to the possible implications should the claim be successful.

The other day, for example, while walking in Riverside Park, I was bitten by mosquitoes.

Could this, I wonder, be turned into a claim against the city? I see no reason why not.

Surely, I could argue, the city has been derelict in fulfilling its responsibilities to protect me from such attacks by not being diligent in its fumigation program.

I would further suggest they should also have constructed signs with such statements as: “Enter a your own risk — beware of mosquitoes.”

In order to cover all other possible contingencies, the sign could also include warnings about ants, spiders, protruding tree roots, slippery grass and other possible risks.

Risk management is the answer as it gives us the protection we deserve.

Geoff Eggleton

Kamloops