Dangerous-offender hearing ends; sentencing date to be set on Nov. 28

A convicted killer the Crown wants locked up for an indefinite period would be more likely to receive “intensive psychiatric behaviour modification programming” if he was given a determinate sentence, a judge has been told.

Michael Tom’s dangerous offender hearing wrapped up on Monday with closing arguments from lawyers.

Tom, 39, has a lengthy and violent criminal record. The Crown applied in 2014 to have him labelled a dangerous offender — a tag that could result in an indefinite prison term.

Defence lawyer Ken Sommerfeld, however, is asking that Tom be given a sentence in the range of eight to 10 years, to be followed by a decade of supervision in the community.

Sommerfeld urged B.C. Supreme Court Justice Sheri Donegan to impose the sentence, in part because it would increase the likelihood that Tom would receive behaviour-modification therapy while behind bars.

“It’s likelier to be available to him and likelier to be available to someone whose time in the penitentiary is finite,” Sommerfeld said, noting an indefinite incarceration would be bad for Tom emotionally.

“Dangerous offender simpliciter [an indefinite prison term] brings with it an emotional component,” he said. “It makes him think that he’ll be forgotten — that he’ll die in jail.”

Sommerfeld said a defined sentence would give Tom the hope he needs to be a contributing member of society once he is released.

“That will allow Mr. Tom to remain a person,” he said.

Tom’s most recent conviction followed a violent confrontation with his then-girlfriend in the Lillooet area. He was convicted of unlawful confinement.

When Tom was 20, he killed his uncle and was convicted of manslaughter. Crown prosecutor Adrienne Murphy has referred to Tom as “a versatile” and “under-prosecuted” offender.

At an earlier hearing, she filed a book of 28 police reports — some unprosecuted, some prosecuted and some partially prosecuted — to boost her claim that “shortcomings in Lillooet for the justice system” allowed Tom to continue his offending.

A date for Tom’s sentencing will be set on Nov. 28. He remains in custody.