Dangerous-offender tag for Michael Tom

A versatile, “under-prosecuted” career criminal who likes life behind bars has been handed an indeterminate prison sentence.

Michael Tom was labelled a dangerous offender yesterday by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Sheri Donegan.

During Tom’s dangerous offender hearing, which began in April, court heard he is comfortable behind bars.

“Mr. Tom may well prefer to be in jail,” Crown prosecutor Adrienne Murphy said.

“He has made comments to that. He said he found in jail he had more of a family than he did outside. There is a structure there.”

Murphy said it is possible Tom has been under-prosecuted while living in rural parts of B.C.

Court heard he has a record of offending in Lillooet, Kamloops and the Lower Mainland.

“Mr. Tom, he’s called a versatile offender,” Murphy said during a previous hearing.

“He offends against a great number of people. He’ll spit on children on the riverbank. He’ll be out with friends and tell Buddy A to put his hands behind his back and tell Buddy B to beat up Buddy A.

“He’s the type of individual who will see a man entering a store to buy a Slurpee and threaten the man in front of his children.

“It’s the manner in which he erupts.”