Tickets are on sale now for a concert with David Crosby at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Wednesday. Ticket prices range from $65.50 to $80.50, plus service charges and other fees.

The stop is part of a solo acoustic tour Crosby is doing in September, one he says is all about the songs, “the tale telling. Taking you on a voyage to my world for a moment.”

Tickets are available by calling 1-250-762-5050 or by email to selectyourtickets.com.