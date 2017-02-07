David Suzuki’s appearance in Kamloops sold out; $20 tickets remain to view via video

While tickets to see David Suzuki speak at Thompson Rivers University on Wednesday night (Feb. 8) have sold out, there are some tickets available to watch his presentation via video from an adjacent room.
Suzuki will speak in the university’s Grand Hall at 7 p.m., with his talk titled Setting the Bottom Line for the 21st Century.
Suzuki’s appearance is being organized by Kamloops Code Blue, a group created to oppose the proposed KGHM Ajax copper and gold mine south of the city.
Suzuki is a scientist, broadcaster, author and co-founder of the David Suzuki Foundation. He is Companion to the Order of Canada and a recipient of UNESCO’s Kalinga Prize for science, the United Nations Environment Program medal, the 2012 Inamori Ethics Prize, the 2009 Right Livelihood Award and UNEP’s Global 500.
Suzuki is professor emeritus at the University of British Columbia and holds 29 honorary degrees from universities around the world.
He gained fame as host of CBC-TV’s science and natural history television series The Nature of Things and as original host of CBC Radio’s Quirks and Quarks.
In 1990, he co-founded the David Suzuki Foundation.
As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, there were 230 tickets available to view Suzuki’s presentation via video in the Terrace Room in TRU’s Campus Activity Centre. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at eventbrite.ca.
