Davis & Davis: Getting schooled in education savings plans

Growing up in a house where our parents were a school principal and teacher-librarian, we learned the value of education at a young age. We also learned the value of a good report card.

Now that we have kids, we were keen to start saving for their education at a young age to help them realize their career aspirations when they grow up.

Registered Education Savings Plans (RESPs) are a great tool to help fund post-secondary education for kids and grandkids. This is good news because, according to TD Economics, the estimated future cost of a degree in 2027 is $102,000 and continues to grow three to five times faster than the rate of inflation.

RESPs have evolved over the years and offer greater flexibility nowadays. For example, post-secondary programs in Canada of at least three consecutive weeks can qualify.

1. Individual plans versus family plans: In general, a family plan is more flexible than an individual plan. You have the ability to allocate your education savings across multiple children in a family plan, whereas an individual plan is literally only for one child. There is no risk to opening a family plan in consideration of extra children down the road. In order to qualify as a family plan, the children (beneficiaries) must all be related to the parents.

2. Free money! Not many things in life are free any more, but our government supports education and will provide a grant of 20 per cent to a limit of $500 per year and to a lifetime maximum grant of $7,200 per child until they turn 18. This means if you save $2,500 a year, you will maximize the grant and the government will contribute $500. The government provides an additional grant for families with lower net incomes. Want to stretch things out further? The new Canada Child Benefit provides families an average of $2,300 a year. If you were to invest that into an RESP and receive the $460 grant from birth up to the age your child turns 18 and invested the proceeds at 5 per cent interest, you will have $64,704 in education savings — without investing a dime of your own money.

3. Tax-efficient: When you withdraw from an RESP for educational purposes, there are two portions or buckets from which to draw: Your original contributions or post-secondary education payments (PSE) and the accumulated income, grants and growth on all assets, also called education assistance payment (EAP). There is no need to worry about tracking as this is done by your RESP provider. When you withdraw your original contributions (PSE), there are no tax implications as you are literally taking your own money out. The growth and grant portion (EAP) is taxed in the beneficiary’s hands (your child).

Because students often have little to no income, plus the availability of tuition and education income tax credits, generally little to no tax is payable.

4. What if they don’t go to school? With a family plan, funds can be redirected to another child attending school. Your son or daughter also has up to age 35 to draw down their RESP. Lastly, should they decide not to go to school, you can get your money out, less the provided grants and growth on the grant with some tax implications.

5. For grandparents and family: If you are wanting to help out grandkids, nieces, and nephews, we recommend your first step be talking to the parents to see if they have an RESP setup, then you can decide who will open the account and who can help fund the account. Multiple RESP accounts for the same children are not recommended as they do not receive any additional grant, but can lead to complications and over-contributing.

Given the many benefits of RESPs, we feel they are a great tool to help provide your kids or grandkids with an education. There are a few intricacies to RESPs, which is why we encourage you to talk to an advisor to ensure you are getting the most out of your personal circumstance.

Until next time, Invest Well. Live Well.

This document was prepared by Eric Davis, vice-president, portfolio manager and investment advisor, and Keith Davis, investment advisor, for informational purposes only and is subject to change. The contents of this document are not endorsed by TD Wealth Private Investment Advice, a division of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. and member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund.