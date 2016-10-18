Davis & Davis: Real estate versus the stock market

Our family recently came across the original purchase agreement and trust indenture (mortgage) of our grandparents’ house in Vancouver back in 1951.

They purchased their home on West 36th Avenue and Dunbar Street in October 1951 for $10,500. Our grandparents lived there happily for many years raising their three sons, hosting countless holiday dinners and building a legacy of memories. As our grandparents grew older and their health began to fail, they sold in 1996.

What is that property worth today? The 2016 BC Assessment was an incredible $3,022,000. Keep in mind the market value could be higher.

So what does that return on investment look like?

Well, from 1951 to 2016, or 65 years, we have calculated the annualized rate of return to be approximately 9.2 per cent/ This does not factor in home-ownership costs such mortgage, insurance, upkeep and property tax.

According to Morningstar, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (S&P/TSX) average return during the same period was 10.2 per cent, meaning the S&P/TSX has outpaced the second-most expensive property market in the world. For comparison, and for illustrative purposes only: $10,500 invested in the Canadian markets during the same time would be worth an estimated $5,794,194 today (not including taxes or investment fees).

Last year, Russell Investments conducted research from 1977 to 2015 with the following annualized returns:

Vancouver detached home: 8.2 per cent

S&P 500 Index: 12.2 per cent

S&/TSX Composite Index: 10.4 per cent

We often hear, “You can’t lose with real estate” or “real estate is a better investment than the stock market.”

We like to remind all investors that:

• We believe owning a home is financially prudent.

• Historically, the Canadian and U.S. stock markets have outperformed real estate.

• During certain periods, there can be over- or under-performance from any of these three assets.

Because a home is often one’s largest portion of net worth, we encourage investors to diversify.