In dead of night, Kamloops tire thieves quietly target parked vehicles

Kamloops Mounties are on the hunt for a group of silent thieves who have been stealthily stealing valuable rims and tires from Tournament Capital trucks, usually leaving the vehicles on blocks.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said there have been eight such reports since the start of December, and others stretching back to the fall.

“It is an unusual thing to happen,” she told KTW.

“Not unheard of, but definitely unusual.”

Shelkie said the thefts stand out because of their labour-intensive nature and the fact they require some significant planning.

“Most thefts are crimes of opportunity, where the car door is open or items have been left in a vehicle — something that doesn’t have a big time commitment,” she said.

The majority of the thefts have been from Ford pickups, Shelkie said, but one in December involved a GMC truck.

It can cost about $1,000 to outfit such trucks with four tires, not including the additional cost for rims.

Another theft last fall involved a Honda Civic in Aberdeen.

Investigators believe the wheel thefts are being done by the same person or group of people, though she added there is nothing linking them other than their unusual nature.

“This, we believe, has to be more than one person doing it,” Shelkie said.

“And because it’s very labour-intensive, these are very motivated thieves. It’s a different level of theft than the guy or girl walking down the street trying car doors.”

“They will strike when there’s opportunity,” she said.

“Follow preventative measures and don’t make it easy for them to remove the tires from your vehicle.”

Kamloops Mounties offer the following tips to help combat such crimes:

• Always park in a garage if you have one;

• If no garage is available, park in an area with plenty of traffic and lighting to deter thieves;

• Install a car alarm that includes sensors attached to wheels;

• Turn your wheels when parking. This makes the wheels harder to remove because they get stuck in the wheel well.

• Use wheel locks on each wheel. The locks fit on each wheel and make the lug nuts difficult to remove without a key.

Anybody with information on the identity of the wheel thief or thieves is asked to contact police at 250-828-3000.