Dear Mr. President . . .

On Friday, Jan. 20, in Washington, D.C., Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America. We asked a cross-section of Kamloopsians what they would say to the incoming president if they were given five minutes of his time.

“You are about to lead a country with a long tradition of individual liberty and democracy, from the Declaration of Independence to the U.S. Bill of Rights. We must ask you now as president-elect to change course on certain campaign promises you have made.

“You promised to deport 11-million undocumented immigrants, ban the entry of Muslims and institute aggressive surveillance programs targeting them, restrict a woman’s right to reproductive services, use waterboarding and other forms of torture and restrict freedom of expression.

“Your campaign has unleashed racism, discrimination, coarseness and division. You have mocked the disabled and disadvantaged, those that look different. Your economic policies and cabinet appointments of plutocrats and billionaires is far removed from understanding the needs and priorities of the poor, working and middle class, of women and minorities.

These proposals are not simply wrong-headed. They are unlawful and unconstitutional, and contrary as well as other statutes and international treaties. They are un-American and unworthy of a great country. Sadly, America is not the leader it once was on rule of law and democracy. Your slogan was Make America Great Again. Respect for human rights and democracy would be a step in this direction.”

— Bill Sundhu, Kamloops lawyer and former federal NDP candidate

“The Hebrew prophets of the past spoke truth to power. I would hope to do the same in speaking personally with Mr. Trump.

“First, I would urge him to resign for the peace of the nations, the health of the planet and for his own sake. He simply doesn’t have the character, temperament or ethics to be president. Doubting he would resign, I would tell him to stop lying, bullying and fanning the flames of fear, hatred and division.

“I would tell him that I will stand with the minorities he threatens and join with others to resist injustice.

“From a Christian faith perspective (a faith he claims to share), I would remind him that everyone is a beloved child of God and that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and have their human rights respected.”

— Rev. Bruce Comrie lead minister , Kamloops United Church

“We are, as Canadians, your largest trade partner on agricultural products and other business goods and the relationship we’ve built over the years through NAFTA is a strong one with the free trade agreement that we have between our countries.

“We look forward to working with you in the next four years to strengthen our trade relationship as it will benefit both of our economies to have a strong trading relationship with our closest neighbour.

“I would also say I would caution him on radical changes on the current trade agreements we have not only with Canada and the U.S., but other trading partners because a protectionist view with manufacturing may have a negative impact on the U.S. economy in the long term.”

— Ryan Scorgie, president, Kamloops Chamber of Commerce

“Do you consider America an integral part of Global Civilization?

“Would we ever have the same opportunity to see the sober, polite and graceful Trump, as seen at the president-elect’s winning speech? Would you continue to invest in business deals with your business partners in the Middle East? What would be your top priority that can benefit the region, including America, if you are given a chance to leave NAFTA?”

– Faisal Siddiqui, president, Kamloops Islamic Association

“As the member of Parliament for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, I would ask the president to first look at the softwood lumber agreement between our two countries. The prospect of duties being levied will severely affect forestry communities and workers not only in my riding, but across British Columbia.

“I would remind him that in the past, the International Trade Tribunal has ruled in Canada’s favour and that we should just fast forward to the negotiating table. The past 10 years of the agreement has not only provided certainty, but mutual prosperity for both our countries.

“Further, I would highlight the fact that NAFTA is a highly successful agreement between Canada and the U.S,, worth $800 billion in trade and that our economies are highly integrated. That said, any suggestion of a border adjustment tax on Canadian exports would not be in either of our best interests.

“Finally, I’m encouraged by his commitment to job creation. Since our economies are so closely aligned, their success can only help our economy, despite our Liberal government’s efforts to put us into debt by $1.5 trillion by 2050.”

– Cathy McLeod, MP, Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

“For winning a long, difficult campaign, congratulations. It is a remarkable achievement to be president.

“Yet, I must temper that by telling you that I disagree with almost all your policies. You won by exploiting racism and fear. My advice? What got you there will not make you effective. Get off Twitter, please. Don’t be so thin-skinned. Your most vocal critic is your best advisor.”

– Dan Hines, Green candidate, Kamloops-North Thompson

“I was always told that if you can’t say something nice, you shouldn’t say anything at all.”

— Jay Michi, defence lawyer

“One of the things that’s been looming for us is softwood lumber. We beg for an open mind on trade agreements and their benefits and long-term goals. Benefits on both sides of the border, as opposed to a single-minded protectionist attitude.

“That would be the big thing from our perspective.”

— Jim Anderson, executive director, Venture Kamloops

“I don’t even know if I would have a conversation with the guy. I am participating in the women’s march this Saturday.

“I feel that Trump was on his best behaviour during his campaign and I feel that, if that was his best behaviour, I am more than a little nervous for the future of the world.

“In talking with friends, it’s really galvanized what we do believe in: promotion of diversity, acceptance, giving people a safe place to be if they’re leaving their war-torn countries, the knowledge of people who are aboriginal, we are all immigrants, promoting kindness, peace, safety and acceptance of all people, including women, anyone from any culture and any sexual orientation, too.

“You might say I don’t agree with Trump’s politics. I think dialogue is really important, but from what I’ve seen with Trump, I don’t see a lot of hope for dialogue and I don’t see a lot of openness in his politics.”

— Kathy Sinclair (speaking personally, not on behalf of the Kamloops Arts Council)

“A leader is responsible for the most vulnerable in society and, in order to find out what these people need, you to have to start by listening.

“I don’t see that Mr. Trump is doing that, so I’d ask that he start listening to the people that are most vulnerable in society.”

— Nancy Bepple, NDP candidate, Kamloops-South Thompson

“Listen to people who know their file. Don’t pretend to have simple answers to complex problems, but don’t shy away from tackling those problems.”

— Terry Lake, health minister and MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson

“Mr. President, you have a daunting task of trying to make your country prosper again and make a better life for your countrymen.

“I urge you to put aside the rhetoric that comes with an election and to employ the common sense that I believe lies beneath much of what you advocated in your platform.

“Part of that common sense has to be in the form of understanding that in today’s world, no country can grow without friends to help you get there.

“My advice to you is to not build walls and barriers where they don’t need to be, but work with your allies and trading partners to grow the partnerships. For a partnership to work, both sides need to have some wins, so work with us and we will work with you.

“A strong United States helps to make a strong Canada and that, sir, will make us both stronger on the global front while giving the citizens of our countries the security they were looking for when they voted for you.”

— Kevin Boon, GM, B.C. Cattlemen’s Association