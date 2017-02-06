Home Community Death dialogue Community Death dialogue By Kamloops This Week - February 6, 2017 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter DEATH DIALOGUE The latest Death Cafe meeting took place Saturday morning at the Smorgasbord Deli in downtown Kamloops. The Death Cafe consists of a series of meetings where people sip tea, eat cake and discuss death. Organizers say there is no cost, no agenda and no counselling. Go online to deathcafe.com for more information. In the photo, clockwise from left: Kathy Dupuis, Jennifer Bertuzzi, Helen McFadyen, Rachel Tomal, Pat Davies, Rhonda Destrate and Sandi Ceccon engage in a discussion. Allen Douglas/KTW