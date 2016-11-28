A decade since his death: Unsolved murder of Henry Vandenberghe ‘frustrating’ to police

A decade since his death: Unsolved murder of Henry Vandenberghe ‘frustrating’ to...

Ten years ago on Tuesday, Henry Vandenberghe died, one day after being savagely beaten on a North Kamloops residential street — and police are still on the hunt for his killer.

The 61-year-old’s murder remains unsolved, but police have not given up hope.

Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Lorne Wood, the head of the detachment’s major-crime unit, said the case has been a source of frustration for investigators.

“It’s frustrating in the sense that this seems to be so random,” he told KTW. “Henry is truly, in the truest sense of the word, an innocent victim in this. He was just walking to work, and he was loved by everybody he knew.”

When asked if police have a suspect or person of interest, Wood said police have looked at a number of people.

“Nothing really came to light out of that,” he said. “That is one of the frustrating things. There’s never been a really well-defined this-is-the-person-we’re-going-to-look-hard-at.”

Vandenberghe, a longtime Western Canada Theatre employee and a prominent figure in Kamloops’ arts scene, was walking to catch a bus to work on Nov. 28, 2006, when he was attacked.

“At probably a little after 6:30 in the a.m., Henry left his house on Thrupp Street, walked up to MacKenzie [Avenue] and turned north,” Wood said.

“Right out front of 455 MacKenzie, at about five to 7 a.m., he was struck and knocked down. A couple minutes later, a passerby saw him laying there and called BC Ambulance.”

Wood said the passerby thought the man laying on the side of the road had fallen down. The temperature that morning was -20 C, so Vandenberghe was bundled up in a scarf, a hat and a heavy coat — clothing that made it difficult to tell he had been viciously attacked.

“Doctors discovered that he hadn’t just fallen down, but he’d been assaulted,” Wood said. “I’m sure there was a weapon. What it was? That we don’t know.”

Vandenberghe succumbed to his injuries in hospital the day after he was attacked.

Wood said he thinks it’s likely someone saw the incident take place and did not come forward.

“The biggest thing, that area, it’s a busy spot, even at 7 a.m.,” he said. “I find it hard to believe that there isn’t somebody who saw something or heard something and didn’t come forward.”

According to Wood, investigators revisit the Vandenberghe murder on a regular basis to determine if there’s anything new to glean from the evidence they do have.

For example, forensic technology has made many advances in the last 10 years.

“That’s one of the things we look at,” Wood said. “What are some of the things we can revisit for DNA? That is obviously one of the areas we’ve looked at.”

Wood asked anyone with any information about Vandenberghe’s death to contact police at 250-828-3000.

“Henry’s isn’t the only case that’s gone unsolved in Kamloops,” he said. “Every community in B.C. has cold cases and Kamloops is no different. Any time we get a new tip or new information, we follow up on it. We’ve investigated homicides for a lot of years between us and we always like to solve a case.

“If we could get a successful conclusion for it? That is definitely something that is a priority.”

Memory lives on in theatre bursary

By Dale Bass

Terri Runnalls likes to think Henry Vandenberghe is looking down, watching children and youth learn about the theatre.

“We always say how proud he would be at the growth of Stage One,” the education co-ordinator with Western Canada Theatre (WTC) said.

“It was a passion for him. He would be really proud.”

It’s been a decade since the front reception employee at the theatre was attacked and killed.

For Runnalls and her colleagues, however, his memory is always fresh.

One legacy that came from Vandenberghe’s death was the creation of a bursary in his name and used to give financial support to youngsters wanting to enrol in one of the courses offered at WCT.

All donations received when any of the program’s production companies present a play have gone into the bursary fund.

They have been used to support about 60 children and youth in the past decade.

Theatre was a big part of Vandenberghe’s life. He worked with Theatre B.C. to organize its Mainstage and New Play festivals.

He co-ordinated the opening and closing ceremonies for the 1993 Canada Summer Games in Kamloops and was involved with the Workshop West Playwrights Theatre in Edmonton.

He was with WCT for 17 years, the face that would greet visitors when they headed up the stairs to the offices in Pavilion Theatre and the liaison between families registering their children for Stage One courses and the theatre personnel that instructed them.

Vandenberghe had been in his job for a few years when Lori Marchand was hired as WCT’s general manager.

Marchand said she was “always grateful to have that experience at my front desk. He had such a wealth of experience.

“He was involved in the early stages of the company,” she said.

“He was here at the inception and the middle age. He helped lay the foundation for Western Canada Theatre.”