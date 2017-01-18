December a record month for OD deaths in B.C.; Kamloops had 40 such deaths in 2016

Despite Victoria spending about $65 million to fight the overdose epidemic, December set a new monthly record in B.C., with 142 deaths recorded, eight of them in Kamloops.

In 2016, there were 914 overdose deaths in the province, compared to 510 such deaths in 2015 and 202 10 years ago.

Kamloops recorded 40 overdose deaths in 2016, compared to seven such deaths in 2015 and 11 a decade ago.

Health Minister Terry Lake yesterday announced more initiatives to deal with what B.C. chief coroner Dr. Lisa Lapointe called a crisis “that is not likely to be solved soon.”

Lake said the government will spend another $10 million starting in the spring to add 60 intensive residential-treatment beds — 20 for youth and 40 for adults. Another 50 intensive outpatient treatment spaces will also be created to provide support to the most vulnerable people who are ready to see treatment.

Both will include 90-day programs with a year of follow-up care.

The 60 new beds are in addition to government’s commitment to open 500 new addiction-treatment beds. More than 300 new substance-use beds have already been opened in the past three years, with 100 more on track to open by the end of January and the remainder online by March 31.

Lake said discussions are ongoing to decide where to create the new spaces.

The government will also provide full coverage for opioid-substitution therapies — which will include suboxone, naloxone and methadone — for people whose income is less than about $42,000.

But that income threshold can be higher if there are dependents in the family.

Lake was asked during a press conference where he sees any successes in the provincial health emergency, given the money that has been put into confronting it. He pointed to the 20 overdose-prevention sites created in early December, including two in Kamloops, which saw 96 overdoses reversed, potential deaths that would have seen the December statistics even higher.

He noted an increasing number of drug users using the Insite clinic in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Both Lake and Lapointe agreed the crisis has the potential to overshadow other causes of death that have been typically expected.

“When it surpassed by double the number of people who die in motor-vehicle accidents, it was stunning,” Lapointe said.

“Now, we’re way past it and the trend could see it surpass things we would expect would take people’s lives.”

She said equipment has been purchased and staff are being trained to test for carfentanil, a drug that is considered one of the most potent opioid, being 10,000 times more potent than morphine. Lapointe said while most toxicology reports for those who died from an overdose have been clear on the cause, there are about 10 for which a reason could not be identified and concern is carfentanil may have been involved.

She said those tests should begin by March.

Updated fentanyl-related overdose death statistics are usually released with the illicit-drug deaths, but the volume the BC Coroners Service is dealing with means statistics will not be ready for release until the end of March.