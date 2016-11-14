Decision day Dec. 6 for sentencing of repeat offender who initially killed pedestrian

A Kamloops man who killed a pedestrian in 2009 while recklessly driving his motorcycle through a downtown crosswalk will wait a few more weeks to learn his sentence for numerous breaches of the five-year driving ban he was placed on following the deadly crash.

The Crown wants Jack Hobal jailed up to eight months and banned from driving for another five years in exchange for guilty pleas he entered to charges stemming from two incidents this year.

The 39-year-old’s defence lawyer is pitching house arrest of up to two years or 45 to 90 days of jail to be served on weekends.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey reserved his decision until Dec. 6.

In 2011, Hobal was jailed for nine months and given a five-year driving ban stemming from the crash that killed Gary Pengelly on July 5, 2009.

Witnesses reported seeing Hobal popping wheelies and weaving in and out of traffic before Pengelly, 55, was struck in a crosswalk at First Avenue and St. Paul Street.

When he was sentenced, court heard Hobal’s blood-alcohol level was 0.089 at the time of the crash.

The charges Hobal was in court for yesterday stem from two separate incidents — one in May and the other last month.

On May 31, court heard, Hobal was spotted by police revving the engine of a vehicle loudly at 3:40 a.m. before pulling into a parking spot on St. Paul Street. He approached police, shirtless, and said he had just run out to buy cigarettes.

The officer ran his name and determined he was a prohibited driver. Hobal refused to provide an adequate breath sample when asked by the officer.

“Mr. Hobal got upset,” Crown prosecutor Andrew Duncan said. “He jumped into the back of the patrol car stating, effectively, ‘Take me to jail.’”

Hobal was arrested and released.

On Oct. 9, a Kamloops Mountie spotted an SUV speeding on Battle Street and blowing through a stop sign at 4:15 a.m. The vehicle was eventually pulled over and Hobal was identified as the driver.

He refused to provide a breath sample and was arrested.

In addition to the jail term, Duncan also asked for a probation term barring Hobal from consuming alcohol and a $1,000 fine.

“One would think a conviction for dangerous driving causing death would be a wake-up call to any individual,” Duncan said.

“In these circumstances, it doesn’t appear to be for Mr. Hobal. He continues to drive and be under the influence of alcohol while he’s driving.”

Defence lawyer Don Campbell said Hobal suffers from crippling agoraphobia and anxiety and is enrolled in computer courses through the Academy of Learning.

“He essentially does his school work and stays home,” Campbell said. “That’s what he does.”

Campbell said Hobal would be kicked out of his school program if he was sent to jail and would be out a significant amount of tuition.

When asked if he had anything to say, Hobal launched into a rambling 10-minute talk.

“There’s absolutely no way I’ll ever touch a vehicle again,” he said.

“I know that now. In my mind, I didn’t grasp the potential consequences. I fully know now. There’s no way I would drive a vehicle — period.”

It’s not the first time Hobal has been busted violating the driving ban he was placed on after killing Pengelly.

Last year, Hobal was jailed for 30 days and banned from driving for a further three years after being convicted on charges of driving while disqualified and failing to stop at an accident.