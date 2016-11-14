Defence argues couple’s Charter rights were breached

Defence lawyers for a couple charged with weapons offences argued Monday that Mounties made so many errors in a raid on their home that guns and stolen electronics should not be allowed as evidence.

This week, defence and Crown lawyers will make final arguments in a special hearing to determine whether RCMP breached Jason and Sarah Robertson’s rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The couple together faces 18 criminal charges for possession of weapons and illegal property following a police raid of homes in Sahali, Westsyde and Batchelor Heights in May 2014.

Police believed Jason Robertson was selling large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin and was linked to a Prince George gang known as The Crew.

Following the raid in May 2014, Kamloops RCMP Supt. Brad Mueller showed reporters 40 firearms, bags of marijuana and cocaine and what police alleged were thousands of dollars in stolen electronics.

They also seized $50,000 cash.

Drug charges were subsequently dropped by the Crown.

The defence entered as evidence extensive video surveillance of the RCMP’s raid. The couple installed a sophisticated system in every room in the house and police had no access to it.

“Videos don’t lie,” defence lawyer Julian van der Walle told Justice Jeanne Watchuk during his closing arguments.

The defence compared statements made by RCMP to what was seen in the video.

In one segment shown Monday, defence lawyer Jeremy Jensen asked one of the Mounties involved in the raid, Cpl. Trent Johnson, whether police were authorized to make seizures on behalf of Canada Revenue Agency or for civil forfeiture.

“Under the authorization [search warrant], it’s not specifically listed on there,” Johnson said of gathering evidence for civil action against the couple.

But in the video shown in court, Johnson can be heard asking another member whether a photo of the surveillance system “would be good for civil forfeiture.”

Police are allowed some errors in carrying out seizures and executing warrants, particularly when firearms are alleged. But the defence argues there are so many they add up to a serious breach of the couple’s Charter rights.

Those allegations include that police did not wait long enough before bashing down the door of the Sahali home; that many items, including fishing equipment, passports, luggage and even a silver bar, were seized when those items weren’t listed on the search warrant; that the scene wasn’t adequately supervised; and that police failed in their duty to allow Sarah Robertson opportunity to speak with a lawyer.

If the evidence is allowed, a trial date has been set aside in January.