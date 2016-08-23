Defending public health care from private insurance threat

Editor:
This month in New Brunswick a private insurance company denied a nine-year-old boy extended health coverage because of his “build.”
Fortunately in Canada, private insurance companies don’t get to decide who gets basic health care coverage. Everyone is covered by public insurance — regardless of age, health standing or income — and can get necessary care.
Cambie Surgeries CEO Brian Day wants to change that.
He’s leading a lawsuit against our public health-care system in an effort to bring U.S.-style care to Canada.
If Day wins, private insurance companies will be allowed to offer coverage — and deny it — for necessary care in Canada.
The N.B. nine-year-old’s mother, Josée Doiron, says she’s now worried about the cost of dental work and glasses for her son.
That’s bad enough. Imagine if she also had to worry about paying for basic care — like visits to the doctor, or the emergency room.
That isn’t what we want for Canada.
The BC Health Coalition is intervening in the Cambie lawsuit trial this September because we don’t want predatory insurance companies making decisions about who gets health care.
We’ll be doing everything we can to defend care for all, not just a privileged few. Join us at savemedicare.ca.
Edith MacHattie
BC Health Coalition co-chair
Doesn’t every insurance company out there have the right to NOT insure people who are high risk ?…for anything ? Much ado about nothing.
Things we should do to give the province back to the people including healthcare.
1. Begin to reduce university tuition with a goal to elimination.
2. $10 per day day-care (Quebec does it for $7!) (How about $0 )?
3. Eliminate MSP premiums. Ours is the only Province that has them! Eliminate private insurance in healthcare which is a human right.
4. Stop PPPs and IPPs! The bookkeeping on P3’s hides the provincial percentage debt ratio to GDP.
5. Eliminate transit fares! Imagine! – Just imagine the effect All that’s needed is the political will! (We wouldn’t be the first.)
6. Establish a Provincial Bank. (Remember W.A.C.’s Bank of BC? What happened to it?)
Check out the Bank of North Dakota http://banknd.nd.gov/
(Credit unions ALL donate money to the BC “Liberal” party!)
Check it out, search for “credit union” here:
http://contributions.electionsbc.gov.bc.ca/pcs/SA1Search.aspx
7. Take back BC Hydro from Accenture! (Not to mention Corix, Kinder Morgan, & Fortis.)
8. Re-gain control of BC Ferries. (Build the boats here.)
9. Stop the repeated plundering of ICBC.
10. STOP privatization. (Try to reverse it.)
11. Properly fund health-care and education!
(A no-brainer if there ever where one.)
12. Build “Site C” (maybe someday) but NOT for LNG export.
13. Try to support the ALR.
14. Create a progressive tax structure so that stock options, capital gains and dividends are taxed at the same rate as peoples RRSP’s
Just implementing #14 would probably pay for the first 13 and change the world we live in.
Seems so easy, lol.
The biggest crime in our health care system is queue-jumping from people related to health care workers. You lose your place in line because someone has a family member of friend who knows someone inside the system. Other people are just paying for there own surgeries because they can’t afford to wait for the ridiculous wait times.
****The N.B. nine-year-old’s mother, Josée Doiron, says she’s now worried about the cost of dental work and glasses for her son.****
Welcome to the real world where most do not have dental coverage.
The point is…..the Liberals are headed for more of a Private Health Care System. Pisano that was an excellent letter and I praise you, telling people, who obviously don’t have a clue, about what we could have in this Province. Other provinces do have different systems of Health care but if someone has to pay for basic Health Care for her son through a Private Company, I doubt she would have any money left …for other needs such as glasses and dental. I am a senior and I sure as hell don’t have any money left over to pay for dental! When I was a child I remember getting a free dental exam at my school. Funny that they used to have that but somehow it got eliminated and I went to School here in B.C., in a large City. There isn’t any focus of prevention in the health Care system here either, that was substantiated by my Dr. No the biggest Crime in our health Care System is the money not going directly to Health Care and like I said before. The article in the paper about a Board member of the local health Authority justifying their big salaries…..definitely not going directly to health care and how sad is that!!!
Our schools provide some preventative dental care but its very minor. A dental hygienist comes into elementary schools to teach children how to brush their teeth and that is about it. I was in Europe recently and in some of the poorest countries the schools have a dental chair where children are examined and then if need be sent to see a dentist at no charge. Dentistry is out of reach for 50% of our citizens. Dentistry is self policing organization that sets the rules and if they screw up you will never see one dentist testify against his colleague.
Kamloops had a retired dentist who worked tirelessly to help the poor maintain some dignity but he retired due to being over 80 and do you think any dentist replaced him and volunteered at least few hours per month to continue this good deed.
Some of you who have a dental plan make sure that what you pay up front is not in excess of what the plan reimburses the dentist. You may be told that your portion is $400 and you pay this but the plan tells the dentist that your portion is only $300 find out hat happened to the extra $100 you paid?