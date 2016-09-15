Democracy can be improved by how we vote

Editor:

Re: Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Conservative Electoral District Association president Scott Tupper’s letter of Sept. 13 (‘Government, democracy stable 150 years’):

Low turnout, wasted votes and skewed outcomes.

Readers know Conservatives are against electoral change.

For 150 years, first-past-the-post has been the easiest way to achieve power.

We elect a direct representative and emphasize the capability of our MP to make the best decision.

Now, on electoral reform, MPs are unable to make the best decision and the issue is so important that voters need a referendum.

Conservatives want to keep first-past-the-post, but on electoral reform, they don’t trust the process they advocate.

There are electoral systems that can be better for our country, citizens and voters.

Democracy is about the interests of the country, citizens and voters, not about the interests of a political party to the exclusion of all others.

Town hall discussions are for learning about different systems to improve democracy, not to usurp government.

In the mid-1980s, I lived in Vancouver and voted for Pat Carney in a federal election.

If I recall correctly, that was the only time I voted for a winner.

What a great legacy for first-past-the-post — once in one’s life can one vote for a winner.

I want a better system.

Ray Jones

Kamloops