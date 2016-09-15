Democracy can be improved by how we vote

Editor:
Re: Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Conservative Electoral District Association president Scott Tupper’s letter of Sept. 13 (‘Government, democracy stable 150 years’):
Low turnout, wasted votes and skewed outcomes.
Readers know Conservatives are against electoral change.
For 150 years, first-past-the-post has been the easiest way to achieve power.
We elect a direct representative and emphasize the capability of our MP to make the best decision.
Now, on electoral reform, MPs are unable to make the best decision and the issue is so important that voters need a referendum.
Conservatives want to keep first-past-the-post, but on electoral reform, they don’t trust the process they advocate.
There are electoral systems that can be better for our country, citizens and voters.
Democracy is about the interests of the country, citizens and voters, not about the interests of a political party to the exclusion of all others.
Town hall discussions are for learning about different systems to improve democracy, not to usurp government.
In the mid-1980s, I lived in Vancouver and voted for Pat Carney in a federal election.
If I recall correctly, that was the only time I voted for a winner.
What a great legacy for first-past-the-post — once in one’s life can one vote for a winner.
I want a better system.
Ray Jones
Kamloops
The problem is, is that the other methods have serious shortcomings, especially in the form of Minority Govts. There isn’t too much of a problem with the current system, other than population issues. Vancouver, Burnaby, New West, N. Van/District of N. Van and West Van/Horseshoe Bay, for example, could be their own ridings, due to the concentrated population.
No, what’s needed is, is MANDATORY voting, or pay a fee for choosing/refusing to do so. The more people at the polls, the more likely that the Govt. people want will be elected. Every Election, there is a substantial number of people who whine that “Their vote won’t make a difference and thus won’t be voting”, excuse. Bull dust. You want change, get off your backsides and vote. That simple.