Designing a vocabulary app

Mike Bowden didn’t set out to become an app designer.

Originally, the principal at Juniper Ridge elementary teamed up with other educators in School District 73 and Thompson Rivers University to study vocabulary teaching methods for Grade 4 students — a time when students often start to struggle with difficult words.

While the study was mainly focused on teaching methods, one group of students was also given iPads with educational apps to use.

To the surprise of researchers, the use of extra technology seemed to pay off.

The students using the iPads had a statistically significant advantage over others involved in the study.

Bringing more educational games into the classroom seemed like a good idea, Bowden said, but there was a drawback.

The apps available for use weren’t very good.

“Some were better than others, but it was a real mixture,” he said.

“And because they’re commercialized, I don’t know how much educators are involved in putting this stuff together.”

There was also a problem of location.

Most education gaming apps are designed in the U.S., where the emphasis tends to be on learning specific lists of vocabulary words at each grade level.

“We don’t really have that in B.C. or in Canada,” said Tricia Persad, literacy co-ordinator for the Kamloops-Thompson school district.

“As teachers, when we identify vocabulary, it would often be very curriculum-based, so around different concepts in social studies and science and so forth.”

Again working with TRU — this time focusing on the university’s computer-science department — they set out to build something that would meet the needs of teachers on this side of the border.

The app, which should be ready for testing by the end of the school year, will allow teachers to write a series of questions that will be slotted into a game format.

The structure of the game is still in the works, but Persad said it could involve students picking a character and buying items using points acquired through correct answers.

She hopes students will be able to customize the appearance of the games, just as teachers can customize the educational content.

Teachers will also be able to track students’ progress, assign challenges and share questions across the school district, Bowden said.

“We haven’t seen anything out there that could do that,” he added.

Once the app is complete, Bowden said another research project will begin, to study its effects on learning in the classroom.