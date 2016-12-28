Editor:

I agree with Roger Parker’s letter of Dec. 20 on the fentanyl crisis (‘Reaction to addicts condones behaviour’).

We all seem to be forgetting drug use is a choice, a decision people continue to make despite the warnings and the deaths.

We have our provincial government trying to put a Band-Aid on the situation by having paramedics go on TV and tell us it’s OK, that they don’t judge users, but here’s a fix should they choose to continue to make bad choices.

Our paramedics, police officers and health-care providers are being taxed to the limit to undo the harm these people continue to do to themselves when they have been continually told what the consequences may be.

Why is our province not doing more to promote abstinence?

Not everyone is doing drugs. It is not the norm. When we have the choice and we continually make bad choices, we have to live with the consequences of those choices.

How we respond to destructive behaviour needs a major rethink.

Rita Humphrey

Logan Lake