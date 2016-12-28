Editor:
I agree with Roger Parker’s letter of Dec. 20 on the fentanyl crisis (‘Reaction to addicts condones behaviour’).
We all seem to be forgetting drug use is a choice, a decision people continue to make despite the warnings and the deaths.
We have our provincial government trying to put a Band-Aid on the situation by having paramedics go on TV and tell us it’s OK, that they don’t judge users, but here’s a fix should they choose to continue to make bad choices.
Our paramedics, police officers and health-care providers are being taxed to the limit to undo the harm these people continue to do to themselves when they have been continually told what the consequences may be.
Why is our province not doing more to promote abstinence?
Not everyone is doing drugs. It is not the norm. When we have the choice and we continually make bad choices, we have to live with the consequences of those choices.
How we respond to destructive behaviour needs a major rethink.
Rita Humphrey
Logan Lake
I agree with you, Rita….”foreseeable AND pre-vent-a-bull”. ( got more ban-aids left, BC / Canada ?..can we do anything else to further enable youse people ? )
Sadly there are more people doing drugs than the drug addicts walking the streets. Professionals, blue collar workers, you name it, some of them are controlled addicts. Some go out of control. I agree prevention will go a long way, but we have to get after the dealers and with meaningful penalties. I hate to say it, but this is an issue that in my lifetime, and for that matter, the lifetimes of my children and beyond, will never be fully resolved.
Rita and snuffy if you worked in addictions and it’s apparent you have not you’d know that there’s more to it than a choice imagine if you will growing up as a child and seeing your parents with addictions it’s all they know and feel it washes away the pain I know that’s not how so how called rational people react but if that’s all you know it’s easy to follow what you see be thankful you grew up with parents and family without that kudos to you but sadly it doesn’t and to turn your back and have a holier than though attitude is just as barbaric as the deed and the sad thing is most of these travesties are started with booze a legal drug