Dick in harrying mood

Hayden Dick appeared to be getting under the skin of the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

It was already 1-0 for the Kamloops Storm, a Nate Pelletier marker on which Dick drew the primary assist, and the forward was standing just outside the blue paint, exchanging pleasantries with Grizzlies’ goaltender Chris Wielenga.

No doubt the two were jawing at each other, a little psychological warfare in another chippy contest between divisional rivals, right? After all, Wielenga had just recently surrendered the game’s first goal.

“He was just asking me how it looked, how the play was. I had to be honest,” Dick said with a laugh.

“When Friesen shot it and it went off the inside of his blocker, he asked, ‘How bad did that look?’

“I said, ‘It sucked.’”

While he may not have been chirping Wielenga at that particular moment, Dick was a thorn in the Grizzlies’ side on Friday.

The Storm won 4-1 in their only game of the weekend.

The Kelowna-born forward also registered a goal in the contest — his seventh of the season — a marker that will haunt Wielenga.

Dick knocked the puck down with what appeared to be a high stick, only to have a Grizzlies’ defender glove the puck into his own, yawning net.

“I felt a little bit nervous, coming back from a concussion, so it wasn’t the best game I’ve played,” Dick said, asked how he felt about his performance Friday.

It was his first game since Nov. 9.

“But good stuff happened. I had a good line to play with.”

Kamloops dominated Revelstoke on Friday, playing the vast majority of the game in the visiting team’s end, despite being shorthanded nine separate times on the night.

Dick was joined on the scoresheet by nine other players, including Tre Sales, who finished the night with a goal and an assist, and Mitch Friesen, who drew an assist on his first shift in his first hockey game in nearly a year.

Jason Sandhu, who returned to Kamloops via a trade last week, stopped 30 of 31 shots.

“I thought we played a pretty good game,” said Evan Walls, who scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season Friday.

“Our D had some trouble on the backend but they pushed through. We got the win, obviously, so it was good.”

Walls and Dick combined to form one of the Storm’s most potent lines in the season’s first half, before Dick missed his time due to injury.

Storm head coach Ed Patterson said Kamloops’ game is entirely different with Dick back in the lineup.

“When he was injured, our team speed, our tenacity, our energy, everything [was down],” Patterson said.

“He brings a ton to our team.”

The 17-year-old forward has been rounding out his game well this season, Patterson said, and is on track to have a long junior career.

While he might not have been pestering Revelstoke’s Wielenga as much as it appeared on Friday night, Patterson said there’s no doubt that’s part of Dick’s game.

“For him to be successful, he has to be using that speed to his advantage, getting in on the forecheck, driving D nuts, agitating people and then using his skill to the best of his ability, because he does have great skill, too. He’s not just an agitator,” the coach said said.

“If he can play that keep your mouth shut, work hard, get in peoples’ faces style of hockey, that’s what’s going to give him a successful junior career.”

Kamloops (12-9-1-0-4) is third in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Doug Birks Division, five points back of division leading Chase.

The Storm will play the Wranglers on Wednesday in 100 Mile House.