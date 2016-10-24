Digging the Kamloops Blazers action

Digging the Kamloops Blazers action

By
Kamloops This Week
-
15
0
SHARE
While Kamloops Blazer fans went home happy Saturday with their club’s 4-3 overtime win over the Tri City Americans, two-year-old Ryker Hollman was more thrilled to have met the legendary Digger at the game. The Blazers have won the first three games in a five-game homestand and are back in action Tuesday at 7 p.m., when the Victoria Royals visit Sandman Centre. Allen Douglas/KTW

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please login to leave a comment or to vote.

Click here to login