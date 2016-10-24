Home Community Digging the Kamloops Blazers action CommunityPeople Digging the Kamloops Blazers action By Kamloops This Week - October 24, 2016 15 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter While Kamloops Blazer fans went home happy Saturday with their club’s 4-3 overtime win over the Tri City Americans, two-year-old Ryker Hollman was more thrilled to have met the legendary Digger at the game. The Blazers have won the first three games in a five-game homestand and are back in action Tuesday at 7 p.m., when the Victoria Royals visit Sandman Centre. Allen Douglas/KTW