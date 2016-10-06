Discuss doctor shortage Oct. 13

An advocacy group is hosting a discussion on Oct. 13 to address the local doctor shortage. Got No Doc will meet at Zack’s Coffees, teas and Gifts, 377 Victoria St., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to address the situation it says may be about to worsen.

“Presently 25,000 people in Kamloops don’t have a family doctor,” the group said in a release. “The severe shortage may be getting worse with rumours of up to six doctors leaving town by the end of October.”

The group is encouraging people to share the struggles and strategies that come from being without a family physician. For more, call 250-319-2500 or email nancy.bepple@gmail.com.