Do you hear what I hear?

It’s that time of the year again and little ones will celebrate in coming weeks with their annual Christmas concerts. As such, KTW has compiled a list of upcoming performances, including several Thursday:

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

• Aberdeen elementary – K-4 Christmas Concert: 1:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. in school gym. Admission by donation to Kamloops Food Bank

• AE Perry elementary – Christmas Concert: 1 p.m. in school gym. Kamloops Food Bank donations accepted

• Westmount elementary – Primary Concert – “Christmas Virtues”: 1:30 & 6:30 p.m. in school gym. Admission by Food donation for Salvation Army.

MONDAY, DEC. 12

• Lloyd George elementary – K-5 Christmas Concert*: 6:30 p.m. in Sagebrush Theatre. *Advanced tickets required (Kamloops Food Bank donations accepted)

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

• Brocklehurst Middle – “Merry Melodies”: 7 p.m. at Full Gospel Tabernacle. Admission by cash donation or food item for Kamloops Food Bank.

• Savona elementary – “Toys”: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. in school gym. Admission by donation to Kamloops Food Bank

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

• Aberdeen elementary – Intermediate Christmas Concert: 1:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in school gym. Admission by donation to Kamloops Food Bank.

• Arthur Hatton elementary – Christmas Concert: 1:15 p.m. in school gym (also Thurs. Dec. 15).

• Arthur Stevenson elementary – Winter Concert: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. in school gym.

• Bert Edwards Science and Technology elementary – “A Feast of Holidays”: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. in school gym (also Thurs. Dec. 15).

• David Thompson elementary – Christmas Concert: 1 p.m. in school gym (also Thurs. Dec. 15).

• Dufferin elementary – Christmas Concert: 1 p.m. in school gym (also Thurs. Dec. 15).

Admission by donation to Kamloops Food Bank.

• RL Clemitson elementary – “Charlie Brown Christmas”: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in school gym. Admission by donation to Kamloops Food Bank.

• SaHali secondary – Christmas Band Concert: 7 p.m. in school gym.

• Valleyview secondary – Christmas Play: 6:30 p.m. in VVS Multipurpose room. Admission by donation.

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

• Arthur Hatton elementary – Christmas Concert: 1:15 p.m. in school gym (also Wed. Dec. 14).

• Barriere elementary – “Surfin Santa”: 1:15 p.m. and 6 p.m.

• Beattie elementary – “Twas One Crazy Night Before Christmas”*: 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in school gym. *Advanced tickets required.

• David Thompson elementary – Christmas Concert: 1 p.m. in school gym (also Wed. Dec. 14).

• Dufferin elementary – Christmas Concert: 1 p.m. in school gym (also Wed. Dec.14).

Admission by donation to Kamloops Food Bank

• Haldane elementary – Christmas Concert: 10:45 a.m.

• Juniper Ridge elementary – “The Lights of Jingle Bell Hill”: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. in school gym. Admission by donation to Kamloops Food Bank.

• Kamloops School of the Arts – Choral Celebration – “Every Little Wish”: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Admission by donation.

• Logan Lake elementary – “The Grinch”: 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. in school gym.

• Marion Schilling elementary – “Best on the Box”: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. in school gym. Admission by donation to Kamloops Food Bank.

• Pinantan elementary – Outdoor Christmas Concert and Community Raffle: 5 p.m. at Pinantan elementary.

• South Kamloops secondary – Band Concert: 7 p.m. in Sagebrush Theatre.

• Westmount elementary – Intermediate Concert – “Dear Santa”: 1:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in school gym. Admission by food donation for Salvation Army

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

• South Kamloops secondary – Christmas Assembly: Sagebrush Theatre; contact school for times.