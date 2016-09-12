Documentary series on South Kam premieres on CBC on Oct. 2

This is High School, a six-part series set in South Kamloops secondary, will premiere on CBC on Sunday, Oct. 2.

In each episode, viewers watch as two students struggle with fitting in, falling out, exam pressure, peer pressure, first love and other issues facing youth today.

Producers describe the series as a fly-on-the-wall chance to capture the challenges facing both educators and students alike in a 21st-century public high school.

The series, which was filmed this past spring, is based on a British production.