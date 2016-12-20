Dodson-Willis gets KYSA president nod

The Kamloops Youth Soccer Association (KYSA) board of directors elected a new president at its monthly board meeting on Monday.

Candace Dodson-Willis was elected from within the seven-person board comprised of volunteers who were voted in by the association’s membership at the KYSA Annual General Meeting.

Dodson-Willis has served on the board for the past two years, most recently as vice-president.

She replaces Graham Cope, who has served as president for the past 10 years.

Though no longer president, Cope will serve the remaining year of his two-year term in 2017 as the immediate past-president, assisting Dodson-Willis in her new role.

The KYSA board chose Rod Gurnsey to be the association’s new vice-president.