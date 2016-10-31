Dog deserved better

Editor:

The front-page article in the Oct. 20 edition of KTW (‘No jail time for beating dog to death’) detailed a cruel, inhumane action by a so-called adult man against a small, defenceless dog.

As a strong supporter of animal rescue, I cannot turn a blind eye to this incident. I find it a challenge to express my thoughts on this in an acceptable manner for print. Nothing as reported on this can explain the inhumane killing of the dog.

If a person is purchasing a dog for their family, it is common sense they research the breed to ensure the animal is a fit — not only in size, but in temperament and needs for the family.

A small Chihuahua is not a good choice for a family with small children. A larger dog is more suitable.

It is said the dog was adopted from California. In my experience with rescue dogs/organizations (and I have owned five such dogs), the groups I have supported have accepted dogs from outside B.C. and Canada.

They are promptly placed in an experienced and supervised foster-care situation, where they are fully vetted and evaluated so their needs are known and suitable adoption plans can be put in place.

That is not to say this poor little dog did not receive the same help.

The problem was within the home it went to and the family’s inability to recognize a dog’s characteristics and needs. An animal will bite as a defence mechanism. This Chihuahua was obviously aggravated beyond its tolerance.

To beat a small, defenceless animal to death with a board cannot be described in printable words.

But, as the saying goes, it takes all kinds to make a world.

I would be seriously concerned that if such uncontrollable rage against a defenceless animal was used, it could easily be used against a child. There are many fine local resources available to help with behaviour issues and I am sure they would be willing to help.

As a Chihuahua owner and a supporter of a Chihuahua rescue organization, I have seen amazing results in dogs that have come from horrendous situations and I am confident that, with the right circumstances, this poor little dog’s outcome would have been better.

Unfortunately, the judge in this case obviously did not fully understand animals and the rescuing of such.

I do not see how the owner’s action was an “exceptional circumstance” and the minor slap on the wrist he received is certainly not a deterrent to anyone.

It only goes to prove rescue groups cannot let up in their efforts to improve animal-protection rights.

Although Bill C246 (Modernizing Animal Protection Act), presented by MP Nathan Erskine-Smith, did not pass (Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod did not support the bill), animal groups will continue their efforts to have improvements made.

Rest in peace, little dog. You deserved so much better.

D. Martin

Kamloops