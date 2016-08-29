Dogs winless at nationals

The Kamloops Riverdogs finished without a victory at the Baseball Canada 2016 U13 National Championships in London, finishing 10th in the 10-team tournament.

The peewee AAA Riverdogs, Team B.C. for the purposes of the tournament, lost round-robin contests to Québec’s Mauricie, Brampton, Alberta and Québec and lost Sunday’s 9th/10th game 7-0 to Rive-Sud, also of Québec.

The Dogs won two provincial championships in 2016 — the B.C. Minor Baseball Championship in Duncan in August and the AAA Baseball BC Championship in Kamloops in July.