Domtar and friends to spruce up B.C. Wildlife Park

Volunteers from Domtar and the Student Conservation Association (SCA) will be at the B.C. Wildlife Park on Saturday to repaint playgrounds and restore wildlife gardens.

The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The park is home to more than 70 threatened or endangered species, including arctic wolves, cougars, grizzly bears and bald eagles.

“We don’t just work in Kamloops, we live here, so giving back to the community is important to both Domtar and our employees,” said Domtar’s Kamloops mill manager Jean-Claude Allaire.”

The Kamloops project is one in a series of community collaborations between Domtar and SCA.

Previous efforts have improved municipal, state and provincial parks in Texas, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Montreal and Windsor.

Domtar employs more than 300 people at its Kamloops mill.